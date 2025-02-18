Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share and revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZLDPF opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $141.74. The company has a current ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 35.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLDPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

