XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of XPO worth $44,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XPO opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

