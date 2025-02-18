Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,104,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $612.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $600.72 and its 200 day moving average is $583.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $613.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

