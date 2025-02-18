Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $385.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $468.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,285.08. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $304.69 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $266.45 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.88.

Wingstop declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

