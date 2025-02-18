White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) is Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up approximately 7.3% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.82% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $40,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM opened at $1,835.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,904.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,849.87. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,665.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,023.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 24.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.