Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.0% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,375,000 after buying an additional 5,237,500 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $160,529,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 158.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,709,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,716 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,374,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,679 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,532,000 after acquiring an additional 897,195 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

NYSE:WFC opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $265.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

