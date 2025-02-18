WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

