WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 2,847 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 447,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
