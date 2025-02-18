WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $103.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. JMP Securities began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

