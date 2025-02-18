WBH Advisory Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of DMXF opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

