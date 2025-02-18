Wayfair (W) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on W shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $69.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $1,269,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,578.63. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $52,625.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,163.50. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,228 shares of company stock worth $7,709,418. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

