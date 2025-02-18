Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,109,000 after buying an additional 5,898,611 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,545 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.5% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 6,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,050 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,886,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.4 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

