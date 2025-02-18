Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €17.50 ($18.42) and last traded at €17.54 ($18.46). Approximately 23,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.64 ($18.57).
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is €15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.27.
About Wacker Neuson
Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.
