Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Virtu Financial worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 439.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 42.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

