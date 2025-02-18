Verve Therapeutics (VERV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Verve Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of VERV stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VERV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

