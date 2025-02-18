Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of NewMarket worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 590.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NewMarket by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

NEU opened at $542.04 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $480.00 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.96.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

