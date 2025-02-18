Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $20.67 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 3.02% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $20,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMU. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,793,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $410,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

