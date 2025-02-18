Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 193,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after buying an additional 36,892 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 173.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,027.68 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,083.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,072.19.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,148.56.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

