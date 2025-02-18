Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 113,568 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 61,218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,943,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,537,000 after buying an additional 2,938,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,193,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,645,000 after buying an additional 844,237 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $19,730,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,641,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.