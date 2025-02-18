Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,496 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 357,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Micron Technology by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

