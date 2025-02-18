Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,254 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,014,000 after purchasing an additional 275,095 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.82. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

