Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.08 and a one year high of $107.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.58.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.