Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $164.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $144.66 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.51.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.