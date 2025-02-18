Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3129 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

