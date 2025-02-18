Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $639.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $628.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

