Value Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 16th

Invesco QQQ, Intel, and ProShares UltraPro QQQ are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are a type of equity investment that are considered to be undervalued in the market relative to their intrinsic worth or fundamentals. These stocks typically trade at a lower price compared to their intrinsic value, making them an attractive option for investors looking to buy stocks at a discount. Value investing involves identifying and investing in these undervalued stocks with the expectation that their prices will eventually rise to reflect their true value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $538.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,824,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,763,604. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.14. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. 229,644,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,431,504. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. Intel has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 37,900,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,352,121. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $93.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72.

