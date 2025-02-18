Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.56 and its 200 day moving average is $496.20. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $607.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.