Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 33 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $595.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $559.48 and a 200-day moving average of $520.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

