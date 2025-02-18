Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ELV opened at $389.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.08 and a 200-day moving average of $448.13.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.