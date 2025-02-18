Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 431 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $265.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

