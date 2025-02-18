Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULST. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 197,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 101,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $273,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ULST opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

