Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,911 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $182,162,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,903,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,324,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $336.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $336.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

