Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 48 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $267.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.92.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

