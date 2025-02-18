United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $113.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,547,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,548,797,000 after buying an additional 369,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,443 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,874,000 after acquiring an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

