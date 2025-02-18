Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Reduced by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 565,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 142,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

