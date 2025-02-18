Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Tucows Stock Up 26.6 %

Shares of TCX stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. 225,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,798. Tucows has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $210.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information services provider reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Tucows

Institutional Trading of Tucows

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $33,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,105,943.78. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $107,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tucows by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.