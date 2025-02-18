Truist Financial Corp Sells 52,723 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,723 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $48,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

