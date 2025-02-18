Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,018 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $57,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after buying an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NOW opened at $985.67 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,070.53 and a 200-day moving average of $973.32. The company has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,710,600. This represents a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total value of $2,541,357.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,373.88. The trade was a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,811 shares of company stock worth $11,159,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

