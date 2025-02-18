Truist Financial Corp Purchases 7,436 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.53% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $53,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

