Tripadvisor (TRIP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Tripadvisor to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $400.02 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
