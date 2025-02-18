Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IVV stock opened at $612.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $495.94 and a twelve month high of $613.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.