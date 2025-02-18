Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Purchased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Tidewater worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 42,719.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,089,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 608,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 385,779 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $25,871,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 380,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 87,006 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Tidewater Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TDW opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.04. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tidewater news, CEO Quintin Kneen acquired 41,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,046.34. The trade was a 30.91 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

