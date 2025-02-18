Theratechnologies (THTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Theratechnologies to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

THTX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Theratechnologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 1,416.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Featured Articles

