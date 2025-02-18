The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW opened at $356.93 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

