Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 307,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 289,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 70,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.16%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

