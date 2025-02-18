TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TC Energy by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,769,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,548 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 4,097,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,198,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,072,000 after purchasing an additional 722,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,137,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

TRP stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 31.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 63.43%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

