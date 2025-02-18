Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 235.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,843 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $26,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.5% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4,141.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,700. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.6 %

TNDM opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.