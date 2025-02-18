T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Boosted by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,528 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,166. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.2 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $270.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.93. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $271.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

