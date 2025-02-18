Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $137.77 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %
RGR stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.18. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
