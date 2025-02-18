Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $137.77 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

RGR stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.18. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates under the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

