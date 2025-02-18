Stryker (SYK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stryker (NYSE: SYK) recently:

2/10/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $418.00 to $443.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $384.00 to $427.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $409.00 to $413.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $427.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $445.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $435.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Stryker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $442.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $420.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2025 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2025 – Stryker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Stryker had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

1/7/2025 – Stryker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $442.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2025 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $385.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,773,213,000 after acquiring an additional 252,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,056,000 after buying an additional 54,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after acquiring an additional 168,436 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

